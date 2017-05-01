FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Otter Tail Corp reports Q1 earnings $0.49/shr from continuing operations
May 1, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Otter Tail Corp reports Q1 earnings $0.49/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Otter Tail Corp

* Otter Tail Corporation announces first quarter earnings; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance range, board of directors declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 revenue $214.1 million versus $206.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Otter Tail Corp - expect capital expenditures for 2017 to be $149 million compared with actual cash used for capital expenditures of $161 million in 2016

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.75

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $843.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Otter Tail Corp says Otter Tail Power Company expects to invest $862 million from 2017 through 2021

* Otter Tail Corp - backlog for manufacturing companies of approximately $105 million for 2017 compared with $102 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

