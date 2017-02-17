BRIEF-Share trade in Sichuan Jinyu Automobile suspended - exchange
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
Feb 17 Oue Ltd:
* Fy profit attributable to owners of company S$144.4 million versus S$156.4 million
* Fy revenue S$884.2 million versus S$431.5 million
* Declared final dividend of 2 singapore cents per share
* "The tourism industry continues to face headwinds in the near term"
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network

* FY revenue $778.5m up 10.2 percent