4 months ago
BRIEF-Ourgame International clarifies on speculation about possible general offer for co
April 11, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ourgame International clarifies on speculation about possible general offer for co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Ourgame International Holdings Ltd

* Notes that there has been recent speculation regarding a possible general offer for company

* Clarify that it has not been approached by any party with respect to a potential general offer for company

* Not aware of source of speculation, nor has it held any discussions with any party with respect to a possible general offer for company

* Board states that there is no merit to any rumor or speculation that there may be a potential general offer for company

* Company has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of with effect from 12 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

