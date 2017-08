May 29 (Reuters) - Ourgame International Holdings Ltd :

* Expected that group will record a net loss for six months ending 30 june 2017

* Qtrly revenue rmb 119.6 million versus rmb 194.6 million

* Qtrly loss attributable to equity holders of company rmb 44.724 million versus profit of rmb 21.931 million

* Expects to record a net loss in HY due to unexpected challenges in China domestic card and board games business and other factors