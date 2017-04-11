BRIEF-Ourpalm lowers FY 2017 Q1 net profit outlook

April 11 (Reuters) - Ourpalm Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 15 percent to 45 percent，or to be 121.7 million yuan to 188.1 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook，the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 5 percent，or to be 166 million yuan to 232.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 221.4 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is lowered return on equity and expected revenue

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CGEQXF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)