FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ourpalm lowers FY 2017 Q1 net profit outlook
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 11, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ourpalm lowers FY 2017 Q1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Ourpalm Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 15 percent to 45 percent，or to be 121.7 million yuan to 188.1 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook，the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 5 percent，or to be 166 million yuan to 232.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 221.4 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is lowered return on equity and expected revenue

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CGEQXF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.