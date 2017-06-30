BRIEF-Docdata issues 699,999 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* DOCDATA NV ISSUES 699,999 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF JULY 3, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 1.06 percent stake in the company on June 30, taking his holdings to 13.99 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sYdjqz
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CSG Systems International - On June 29, co amended Time Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension through July 31 - SEC Filing