5 months ago
BRIEF-Outfront Media, units, and other guarantors party thereto, entered into amendment to its credit agreement
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Outfront Media, units, and other guarantors party thereto, entered into amendment to its credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Outfront Media Inc

* Outfront Media Inc - on March 16, co, units, and other guarantors party thereto, entered into amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing

* Outfront media - amendment provides for extension of maturity date of borrowers existing revolving credit facility from Jan 31, 2019 to March 16, 2022

* Outfront Media - amendment provides for extension of maturity date of borrowers existing term loan from January 31, 2021 to March 16, 2024

* Outfront Media- amendment provides for increase to revolving credit facility by $5.0 million to $430.0 million

* Outfront Media - amendment provides for incurrence of a $10.0 million incremental term loan primarily to cover transaction fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mLLJXK) Further company coverage:

