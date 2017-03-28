BRIEF-OVB Holding FY operating result up 17.7 pct at 16.5 million euros

March 28 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG:

* Dividend increase by 15.4 per cent to 75 eurocent

* FY operating result rose significantly by 17.7 percent to 16.5 million euros ($17.92 million)

* FY total sales commissions increased by 3.1 percent to 231.8 million euros

* For the 2017 financial year, the management board expects a slight increase in the group's sales

* OVB's 2017 operating profit should be at the previous year's level owing to an increased investment effort to further strengthen OVB's future viability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)