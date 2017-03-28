FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-OVB Holding FY operating result up 17.7 pct at 16.5 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-OVB Holding FY operating result up 17.7 pct at 16.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG:

* Dividend increase by 15.4 per cent to 75 eurocent

* FY operating result rose significantly by 17.7 percent to 16.5 million euros ($17.92 million)

* FY total sales commissions increased by 3.1 percent to 231.8 million euros

* For the 2017 financial year, the management board expects a slight increase in the group's sales

* OVB's 2017 operating profit should be at the previous year's level owing to an increased investment effort to further strengthen OVB's future viability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.