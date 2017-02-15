FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
February 15, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

* OCBC Bank Priced A$500 Million Of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2018

* Net proceeds from issue of notes will be used for general corporate purposes of ocbc bank

* Notes will bear interest at 3-month bank bill swap reference rate plus 0.49% per annum, payable quarterly in arrear

* Application will be made for listing of notes on singapore exchange securities trading, notes expected to be listed on SGX-ST on 23 Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

