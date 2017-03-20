BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation announces unit's sale of 33.33 pct stake in Hong Kong Life Insurance Ltd

March 20 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

* Ocbc Wing Hang Bank Limited's Sale Of 33.33% Stake In Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited

* Consideration for sale shares is hk$2,366.7 million

* Unit, Ocbc Wing Hang Bank entered into a share sale agreement to sell its 33.33% stake in capital of Hong Kong Life Insurance Ltd

* Unit to sell its 140 million ordinary shares in capital of Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited to First Origin International Ltd

* Under terms of agreement, OWHB shall enter into distribution agreement to distribute products of Hong Kong Life in Hong Kong