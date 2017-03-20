FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation announces unit's sale of 33.33 pct stake in Hong Kong Life Insurance Ltd
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation announces unit's sale of 33.33 pct stake in Hong Kong Life Insurance Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

* Ocbc Wing Hang Bank Limited's Sale Of 33.33% Stake In Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited

* Consideration for sale shares is hk$2,366.7 million

* Unit, Ocbc Wing Hang Bank entered into a share sale agreement to sell its 33.33% stake in capital of Hong Kong Life Insurance Ltd

* Unit to sell its 140 million ordinary shares in capital of Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited to First Origin International Ltd

* Under terms of agreement, OWHB shall enter into distribution agreement to distribute products of Hong Kong Life in Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.