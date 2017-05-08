BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation reports Q1 NPAT of S$973 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd

* Net interest income of S$1.27 billion for Q1 was 3% lower as compared to S$1.31 billion a year ago

* Net profit after tax of S$973 million for Q1 of 2017

* Total net allowances for loans and other assets for 1q17 were S$168 million, as compared to S$167 million a year ago

* "We remain watchful to persistent headwinds in operating environment"

* Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 CAR and total CAR as at 31 March 2017, were 13.3%, 14.2% and 16.5% respectively

* Qtrly net interest margin contracted 13 basis points from 1.75% a year ago to 1.62%

* At end-March overall NPL ratio was 1.3%