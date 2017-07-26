BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation says qtrly net interest income S$1.35 billion

July 27 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :

* Net interest income rose 7% to S$1.35 billion in 2Q17 from S$1.26 billion a year ago

* Common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 car and total car as at 30 June 2017, were 13.0%, 13.9% and 16.1% respectively

* Reported a net profit after tax of S$1.08 billion for Q2 of 2017 an increase of 22% from S$885 million a year ago

* Net interest margin for quarter was 1.65%, as compared to 1.68% a year ago

* An interim dividend of 18 cents per share has been declared for first half of 2017

* Non-performing loans ratio was 1.3% as at 30 June 2017, as compared to 1.1% previous year