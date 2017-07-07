BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's contract sales up in June and H1, wins land auctions
* Says June contract sales totalled 38.1 billion yuan ($5.60 billion), up 41.3 percent y/y
July 7 Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Ltd :
* Company intends to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Shanghai Huali Packaging Co., ltd. through public tender
* Expected that base price for public tender for equity interest in Shanghai Huali will be determined on asset appraisal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says June contract sales totalled 38.1 billion yuan ($5.60 billion), up 41.3 percent y/y
AMSTERDAM, July 7 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors said on Friday it has filed a second lawsuit seeking a general meeting of Akzo Nobel shareholders to vote on dismissing Chairman Antony Burgmans over his handling of a 26.3 billion-euro ($30 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. group PPG Industries.