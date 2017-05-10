FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Q1 EPS $0.06 from continuing operations
May 10, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Q1 EPS $0.06 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas shipholding group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue fell 6.1 percent to $108.1 million

* Overseas shipholding group inc - cash and cash equivalents were $198.1 million at march 31, 2017. Total cash was $204.4 million at end of current quarter

* Overseas shipholding group inc - repurchased and retired $14.5 million in principal of 8.125% notes due in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

