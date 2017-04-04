FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OVH announces intent to acquire VMware vCloud air business
April 4, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-OVH announces intent to acquire VMware vCloud air business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - VMware Inc-

* OVH announces intent to acquire VMware vcloud air business

* VMware Inc says financial details of transaction were not disclosed

* VMware Inc - VMware is reiterating its previously issued financial guidance for q1 and full fiscal year 2018

* VMware Inc says ovh intends to acquire vmware vcloud air business

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $7.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

