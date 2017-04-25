FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares of common stock - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares of common stock - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Ovid Therapeutics Inc currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share of common stock

* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $35 million of IPO proceeds to conduct and complete Phase 2 stars trial of OV101 in adults with angelman syndrome

* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $17 million of IPO proceeds to conduct and complete Phase 1B/2A trial of OV935

* Ovid Therapeutics says intends to use about $7 million of IPO proceeds for other ongoing research and development activities related to additional drug candidates Source text: (bit.ly/2q04Gbz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.