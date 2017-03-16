FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ovostar Union sees shell eggs production to rise in 2017 by 15 pct
March 16, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ovostar Union sees shell eggs production to rise in 2017 by 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV:

* Sees laying hens flock to increase by 9 percent in 2017 to 7.1 million heads

* Sees shell eggs production to increase in 2017 by 15 percent to 1.70 billion eggs

* The current investment program that is being carried out at Stavysche production site is planned to be completed in 2018-2019

* "At that point we expect to reach 10 million of total flock and 2 billion eggs produced per year", the company said in its presentation for Dragon Capital 13th Investor Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

