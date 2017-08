April 21 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV:

* As at March 31, 2017 total flock increased by 14 percent year-on-year to 7.7 million hens, while laying hens flock reached 6.7 million hens, up by 18 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)