FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Owens Corning reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Owens Corning reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Owens Corning

* Owens Corning reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Capital additions in 2017 are expected to total approximately $375 million

* Owens Corning - capital additions in 2017 are expected to total approximately $375 million. Interest expense is expected to be about $110 million

* Owens Corning - in roofing, company expects continued growth in new construction and reroof demand in 2017

* Owens Corning - in composites, company expects continued growth in glass fiber market, driven by moderate global industrial production growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.