35 minutes ago
BRIEF-Owens Corning reports Q2 earnings per share $0.85
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 35 minutes ago

BRIEF-Owens Corning reports Q2 earnings per share $0.85

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Owens Corning:

* Owens Corning reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.20

* Owens Corning - capital additions in 2017 are expected to total approximately $385 million

* Owens Corning - for full-year 2017, company expects adjusted ebit of at least $825 million, as growth accelerates in second half of year

* Owens Corning -for 2017 sees environment consistent with consensus expectations for U.S. Housing starts, moderate global industrial production growth

* Owens Corning - in insulation, company now expects to deliver revenue growth of more than $250 million and ebit of about $185 million in 2017

* Owens Corning - in 2017, in composites, expects ebit growth of about $30 million, with improved outlook primarily driven by stronger volume expectations

* Owens Corning - on June 26, 2017, company issued a new 30-year bond of $600 million at 4.3 percent

* Owens Corning - on June 26, 2017 launched a tender offer for all of outstanding bonds maturing in 2019, and up to $140 million of bonds maturing in 2036

* Owens Corning - in association with tender offer, co expects to incur a loss on debt extinguishment of approximately $70 million in third-quarter 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

