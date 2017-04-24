FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Owens-Illinois reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Owens-Illinois reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc

* O-I reports first quarter 2017 results; continued strong financial performance driven by volume growth and focus on cost improvement

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.12 to $2.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois Inc - maintaining its annual guidance for earnings and cash flow for fy 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois Inc qtrly global sales volumes increased 2 percent compared to Q1 of 2016

* Owens-Illinois - In Q1, incurred restructuring and other charges of $39 million, primarily driven by restructuring activity in Europe and Latin America

* Sees adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017 in range of $2.40 to $2.50

* Owens-Illinois- continues to expect cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be about $730 million and adjusted free cash flow about $365 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.