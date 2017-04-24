BRIEF-Owens-Illinois reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

April 24 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc

* O-I reports first quarter 2017 results; continued strong financial performance driven by volume growth and focus on cost improvement

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.12 to $2.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois Inc - maintaining its annual guidance for earnings and cash flow for fy 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois Inc qtrly global sales volumes increased 2 percent compared to Q1 of 2016

* Owens-Illinois - In Q1, incurred restructuring and other charges of $39 million, primarily driven by restructuring activity in Europe and Latin America

* Sees adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017 in range of $2.40 to $2.50

* Owens-Illinois- continues to expect cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be about $730 million and adjusted free cash flow about $365 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: