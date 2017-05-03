Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Owens & Minor Inc
* Owens & minor reports 1st quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $2.33 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.20
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85
* Owens & minor inc - is affirming its guidance for 2017 earnings on an adjusted basis
* Owens & minor inc - domestic segment quarterly revenues were $2.19 billion compared to $2.32 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.