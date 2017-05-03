Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
May 3 Owens & Minor Inc:
* Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018
* Signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire byram healthcare for approximately $380 million in cash
* acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $450 million in incremental annual revenue for Owens & Minor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.