BRIEF-tella plans new shares private placement to raise 982 mln yen
* Says it plans to issue 2 million new shares via private placement and aims to raise 982 million yen in total, with payment date on July 18
June 30 Oxford Biodynamics Plc:
* Appointment of paul stockdale as cfo
* Announces appointment of Paul Stockdale as chief financial officer
* Paul is expected to join company by Sept. 15 2017 and will be appointed to board of directors in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
