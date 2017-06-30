BRIEF-Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical elects chairman
June 30 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co Ltd * Says board elects Shi Aiguo as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sty0qF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 30 Oxford Biomedica Plc:
* Completed a new $55 million debt facility with Oaktree Capital Management - Strategic Credit Strategy
* Facility has been used to redeem existing debt facility with Oberland Capital Healthcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* BVF Partners LP reports 5.5 percent passive stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc as of June 19 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2trugL5] Further company coverage: