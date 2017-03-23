BRIEF-Oxford Industries reports Q4 EPS $0.72 from cont ops

March 23 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc -

* Oxford reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $261 million versus I/B/E/S view $267.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.10

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.98 to $1.08 from continuing operations

* Sees q1 2017 sales $270 million to $280 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $273.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately $55 million