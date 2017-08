June 5 (Reuters) - Oxford Lane Capital Corp:

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announces preferred stock offering

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp - plans to offer shares of its newly designated series 2024 term preferred shares in an underwritten public offering

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 8.125 pct series 2024 term preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: