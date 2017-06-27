BRIEF-Watchstone says Stefan Borson to be CEO
* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer
June 27 Oxford Metrics Plc:
* Says acquisition of Imeasureu
* Says acquisition comprises an initial consideration of 1.99 mln stg (NZ$3.5m) paid in cash from existing resources
* Acquired some assets of radiumone; transaction was signed and closed after market hours on 26 june 2017