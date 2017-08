May 25 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Ltd:

* Sells interest in Mglory Pte. Ltd.

* Consideration for proposed sale is approximately RMB22.0 million

* Unit, Oxley China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Sociedade De Investimento E Desenvolvimento Glory

* Oxley China shall sell its 19.85% interest in issued and paid-up share capital of Mglory