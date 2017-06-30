BRIEF-Bonfire raises $11 mln in financing
* Bonfire announced it has raised $11 million in financing Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Oxley Holdings Limited :
* Acquisition Of Land In Cambodia
* Oxley-Worldbridge (Cambodia) had entered into an agreement to purchase a plot of land
* Deal for purchase price of US$6 million
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of company for current financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bonfire announced it has raised $11 million in financing Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.