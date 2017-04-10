FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Oxley responds to SGX queries regarding termination of hotel management term sheet in Indonesia
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 10, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Oxley responds to SGX queries regarding termination of hotel management term sheet in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Ltd

* Responds to SGX queries in relation to termination of term sheet for management of a hotel in Batam, Indonesia

* Due to commercial reasons, parties mutually agree not to proceed further to enter into definitive agreements and hence, term sheet lapsed on 31 March 2017

* After entering into term sheet, co and Wyndham took steps to negotiate detailed terms of definitive deals until they mutually agree not to proceed further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

