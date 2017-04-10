BRIEF-Oxley responds to SGX queries regarding termination of hotel management term sheet in Indonesia

April 10 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Ltd

* Responds to SGX queries in relation to termination of term sheet for management of a hotel in Batam, Indonesia

* Due to commercial reasons, parties mutually agree not to proceed further to enter into definitive agreements and hence, term sheet lapsed on 31 March 2017

* After entering into term sheet, co and Wyndham took steps to negotiate detailed terms of definitive deals until they mutually agree not to proceed further