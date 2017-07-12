BRIEF-Oman's United Finance H1 profit falls
* H1 net profit after tax 1.2 million rials versus 2.4 million rials year ago
July 12 Oxley Holdings Ltd:
* Unit has been granted option to purchase property known as 231 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 117629 From Casuarina Properties (Pte) Ltd
* Purchase price of property S$121 million
* Proposed purchase is not expected to have a material impact on EPS of company for current financial year ending 30 june 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 12 Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($929.99 million) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance maturing issues, the country's debt agency PDMA said.