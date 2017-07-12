July 12 Oxley Holdings Ltd:

* Unit has been granted option to purchase property known as 231 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 117629 From Casuarina Properties (Pte) Ltd

* Purchase price of property S$121 million

* Proposed purchase is not expected to have a material impact on EPS of company for current financial year ending 30 june 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: