April 27 Oxxy Group Plc (OXXY-ME.OL)

* Incurred a loss of eur 219,937 for year ended 31 December 2016

* Issued share capital of company increased from 2.6 million ordinary shares to 10.3 million ordinary shares during 2016

* Invested a further eur 267,185 in research and development of its online publishing platform during 2016