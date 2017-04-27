BRIEF-Leaf Group acquires home décor brand Deny Designs
* Leaf Group Ltd - Deny Designs will join Leaf Group's expanding marketplaces
April 27 Oxxy Group Plc (OXXY-ME.OL)
* Incurred a loss of eur 219,937 for year ended 31 December 2016
* Issued share capital of company increased from 2.6 million ordinary shares to 10.3 million ordinary shares during 2016
* Invested a further eur 267,185 in research and development of its online publishing platform during 2016
* Data I/O Corp - backlog of $4.9 million at end of quarter, up from $3.2 million at December 31, 2016