BRIEF-Enerchina says Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as executive director
* Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd
* Says board elects Zhang Tong as chairman, appoints Ji Yazhong as general manager
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2slop5a
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Benchmark German yield nearly doubles in two days (Adds quote, updates prices)