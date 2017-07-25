FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Paccar achieves strong quarterly revenues and profits
July 25, 2017 / 12:19 PM

BRIEF-Paccar achieves strong quarterly revenues and profits

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc:

* Paccar achieves strong quarterly revenues and profits

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.06 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 sales $4.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.28 billion

* Paccar Inc- ‍class 8 truck industry retail sales for u.s. And canada are expected to be in a range of 200,000-220,000 vehicles in 2017​

* Paccar Inc - earned adjusted net income of $1.06 per diluted share in Q2 of 2016

* Paccar says raised european above 16-tonne truck market estimate to a range of 290,000-310,000 vehicles this year due to continued economic & freight growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

