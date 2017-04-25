BRIEF-Paccar reports Q1 sales of $4.24 billion

April 25 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc
* Paccar achieves good first quarter revenues and profits
* Q1 sales $4.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Class 8 truck industry retail sales for U.S. and Canada in 2017 are expected to be in a range of 190,000-220,000 vehicles
* Paccar Inc - In 2017, capital expenditures of $375 million-$425 million are targeted for truck and powertrain product development
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.99 excluding items