BC Partners to buy Spanish bridal wear designer Pronovias
MADRID, July 10 British private equity group BC Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in Barcelona bridal wear designer Pronovias, its first Spanish purchase in six years.
July 10 Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd
* In granting order, NY court required that chapter 11 debtors meet obligations set down an exclusivity protocol
* Expects 2017 interim results will be completed approximately three to four months following completion of forensic review
* Court order extending until 1 Nov 2017 period during which co has exclusive right to file with court a plan of reorganization
* On 8 June 2017, United States bankruptcy court in Southern district Of New York granted an order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, July 10 Sri Lankan stocks rose on Monday to reach an 18-month closing high led by telecom and diversified shares, but volume was thin as foreign trading low.