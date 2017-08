April 27 (Reuters) - Pacific Andes Resources Development

* Directors of Zhonggang Fisheries Limited filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 on 17 april 2017

* Co continuously keeps under review subsidiaries which should file with New York court for protection under chapter 11

* Will continue to proceed with chapter 11 restructuring process under supervision of US bankruptcy court in New York Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: