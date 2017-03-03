FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Century Premium Developments enterd into subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd :

* Announcement Of the proposed issue of US$500 mln, 4.75 per cent. Bonds due 2022

* Company and joint bookrunners entered into a subscription agreement

* Estimated net proceeds from issue of bonds will be approximately US$495.6 million

* J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as joint bookrunners

* Intends to use net proceeds from issue of bonds for group's servicing of general corporate debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

