5 months ago
BRIEF-Pacific Century Premium Developments enters into a subscription agreement
March 7, 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Century Premium Developments enters into a subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd :

* PCPD Capital Limited , Co and Joint Bookrunners entered into a subscription agreement

* Issuer has agreed to issue us$70 million in aggregate principal amount of 'further bonds'

* Estimated net proceeds from issue of further bonds, will be about US$69.6 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from issue of further bonds for co's servicing of general corporate debt, general corporate purposes

* Further bonds have been purchased by an entity indirectly held by Li Tzar Kai, Richard, chairman and an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

