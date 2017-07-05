July 5 Pacific Drilling SA

* Pacific Drilling SA - Contract drilling revenue for Q2 2017 is expected to be in range of $66.0 million to $68.0 million

* Pacific Drilling SA - Company expects a net loss for Q2 2017 in range of $130.0 million to $140.0 million

* Pacific Drilling SA - Decrease in revenues resulted primarily from Pacific Santa Ana being offhire throughout Q2 2017