BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Pacific Drilling SA
* Pacific Drilling SA - Contract drilling revenue for Q2 2017 is expected to be in range of $66.0 million to $68.0 million
* Pacific Drilling SA - Company expects a net loss for Q2 2017 in range of $130.0 million to $140.0 million
* Pacific Drilling SA - Decrease in revenues resulted primarily from Pacific Santa Ana being offhire throughout Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)