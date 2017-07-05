July 5 Pacific Ethanol Inc:

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - on June 26, 2017, co entered into a note purchase agreement with five accredited investor- sec filing

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - senior notes will mature on December 15, 2019

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - on June 30, , under terms of note purchase agreement, co sold $13.9 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes