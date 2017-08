March 1 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol Inc:

* Pacific Ethanol reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 sales $441.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $421.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pacific Ethanol Inc- expect ethanol demand to remain strong, supported by healthy exports and increasing gasoline demand in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: