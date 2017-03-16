FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 1:04 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corp

* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance

* Pacific exploration and production- targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000 to 85,000 boe/d

* Pacific exploration and production- exploration & development capital expenditures expected to be $325 to $375 million

* Pacific exploration and production- production increasing faster than we expected in first two months of 2017

* Pacific exploration and production- net production for q1 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 72,000 to 75,000 boe/d

* Pacific exploration and production- 2017 drilling and production plan is consistent with expectations

* Pacific exploration and production- has agreed to sell certain interests in caguan-putumayo basin to amerisur resources for cash proceeds of $4.85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

