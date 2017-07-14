FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says CPUC voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​
July 14, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 36 minutes ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says CPUC voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - ‍on July 13, 2017 California Public Utilities Commission voted out a final decision in cost of capital proceeding for co​

* Pacific Gas And Electric - ‍CPUC adopted, with no modifications, revised proposed decision issued by two assigned administrative law judges on july 12​

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - ‍final decision reduces co's authorized return on equity from 10.40 pct to 10.25 pct, effective January 1, 2018 - sec filing​ Source text - bit.ly/2uqd5KE Further company coverage:

