6 months ago
BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric says judge issued proposed decision in utility's 2017 general rate case proceeding
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric says judge issued proposed decision in utility's 2017 general rate case proceeding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - on Feb 27, assigned administrative law judge issued proposed decision in utility's 2017 general rate case proceeding

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - proposed decision would reduce authorized revenue requirement for 2017 by $2 million to an $86 million increase - SEC filing

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - proposed decision would leave intact additional authorized 2017 revenue increases of $444 million in 2018, $361 million in 2019

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - PD would increase funding for utility's rule 20A undergrounding capital program by $24 million for 2017

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - PD also would resolve two contested issues that were identified in settlement agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2lZoqKL) Further company coverage:

