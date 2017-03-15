FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed to resolve lawsuit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed to resolve lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed with court settlement saying reached to resolve consolidated shareholder lawsuit

* Pursuant to settlement stipulation utility will implement gas operations therapeutics, at estimated cost of about $32 million

* Pursuant to settlement, individual defendants' directors, officers liability insurance carriers will pay $90 million to PG&E Corp

* Parties filed with court settlement that they reached to resolve certain additional claims against individual defendants

* PG&E to pay any fee court may grant to counsel for plaintiffs in San Bruno fire derivative cases in amount not exceeding $25 million Source text: (bit.ly/2noiDSC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.