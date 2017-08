March 28 (Reuters) - Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc:

* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp

* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp

* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc - transaction currently is expected to be consummated effective as of April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: