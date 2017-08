April 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd :

* Interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

* Has decided to temporarily suspend operation of factory in Vietnam until issue is resolved

* During easter holiday in April 2017, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam was blocked by villagers

* Company considers financial impact of temporary suspension of operation will not be significant to company