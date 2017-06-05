FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:

* Updates on further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

* "As of today, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers"

* "Some senior government officials in Vietnam met with villagers in week of 25 May 2017"

* During meeting, no agreement was reached with villagers to resolve issue

* Co considers that there is some significant financial impact to co in relation to temporary suspension of operation of Vietnam factory

* "We believe that more time is required to clear blockage" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

